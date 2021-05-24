Share the truth















Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP It’s always been very troubling that the Obama/Biden Administration seemed willing to throw everything under the bus to make a deal with Iran that was no real deal at all, with nothing for the United States and no guarantee of preventing a nuclear weapon at all.

As Josh Meyer explained in a ground-breaking story in Politico , they even derailed an investigation into Hezbollah while it was smuggling cocaine into the U.S., so as not to upset Iran. But the Obama/Biden Administration was never held to account for those actions.

Even during the Trump Administration, Democrats and former members of the Obama/Biden Administration, including John Kerry, met with Iranians secretly to try to figure out how to get the deal back even after President Donald Trump had pulled us out of it. This, despite the fact that Iran is our enemy, one of the chief state sponsors of terrorism in the world. As we noted, citing the Washington Times , perhaps “particularly striking because Iran at the time was backing plots to kill Americans stationed in neighboring Iraq and the regime was funneling money, including funds it received from sanctions relief under the […]

