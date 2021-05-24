Share the truth















‘Better to remain silent and thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt’. It’s good advice, but if you are a TV talking head, silence isn’t an option. Ted Cruz’s take on the decidedly ‘woke’ turn the United States Armed forces are taking, mirrors Clash Daily’s take: he doesn’t like it.

This is what set off Brian Williams: Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021 Calling our side’s identitarian-emphasis recruitment ads ‘woke cancer’ didn’t help either.

Brian tried to unload on Cruz. In response, Williams called Cruz’s comment a “remarkably stupid lapse of judgment” during a segment. A graphic of Cruz appeared on air showing the nickname “Kremlin Cruz,” according to The Hill. “Remember as you watch this just how much Ted Cruz dreams of being president of a country someday, perhaps not this country for reasons like this,” said Williams, according to The Hill. — […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

