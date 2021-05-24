Share the truth















There are few categories of people allegedly aligned towards the same goals who are more secretly contentious towards other than conservative journalists. If you want to make a conservative journalist jealous, show them a Tweet by Donald Trump Jr linking to a different conservative news outlet than their own. The battle for mindshare and pageviews among conservative outlets is brutal and it’s hurting the movement while aiding the enemy.

Article from based underground.

With that said, we’re doing something about it in our own tiny journalistic world. We’re joining the NOQ Report network. Okay, so technically speaking I’m not actually “joining” the network since there’s no membership for this club. And technically speaking it’s not really a “network” per se. But we’re there now. We’re working with them. They’ll be posting some of our content and we’ll be posting some of theirs. It’s symbiotic, which is a status that is often very much missing in the worlds of conservatism, libertarianism, and conservatarianism.

The major challenges we face in this nation and the whole world have been amplified in recent months. We need more unity from the ideological right, yet there seems to be more division, particularly in the ranks of right-leaning media. We’re competitive creatures, after all, and as competitors we often pick our allies based on who can help us do whatever it is we want. While we’re out here operating like private businesses with individual goals and (rightly) trying to be the best, the left is out there unifying as collectivists. It’s like we’re fighting the Borg from Star Trek, and despite the various happy endings to the shows and the one Borg movie, reality is this: The Borg should have won. Those stories were fictional testaments to individualism defeating collectivism, but in reality there’s no reason based on the stories to believe that the entire alpha quadrant shouldn’t have fallen. Resistance really was futile.

We face a similar daunting task and we don’t have fiction writers giving us the obligatory happy ending. But as Breitbart competes for pageviews with Daily Wire who competes for pageviews with The Blaze who competes for pageviews with Newsmax, with all of them also competing for video views and podcast downloads, we’re not doing a very good job of working together to get the patriotic messages of America First out there. I often talk to conservative journalists who seem to be in a life-or-death struggle to get their names out to the masses and it makes me scratch my head. It’s not their motives that I question; I’m a rare “journalist” who cares more about the message getting out there than my name. Still, I understand the desire for advancement. What makes me scratch my head is knowing that if they (we) promoted each other’s work instead of being so territorial about our own, we would all benefit from it.

I’m not going to get into game theory and the mathematics of decision-making, but needless to say we’re failing. We should be cross-posting more, but at the very least we should be referencing each other’s work to both spread the conservative love as well as to keep readers invested into more versions of conservative content. This is why I love sites like The Liberty Daily. While they have some unique content, the lion’s share of the site links to others. Lots of others. They’re the one-stop-shop for finding whatever should be important to patriots at any given moment. And their headlines are truly based.

We need more of this. We need to have our stories broadcast to the world, and by “our” stories I mean all stories that point to the right worldview. Unfortunately, we have a handful of conservative media outlets at the top who do everything they can to keep pageviews on their own sites. Look, I get that everyone needs to make a living and I understand that we want to maximize return on investment. I haven’t made a penny on this site yet, which is why we just added some ads (sorry but I’m sure you understand) to make it more practical for me to post multiple times a day if necessary. I do this knowing that the best way for me to get the message out and therefore get more visitors to my site is to work with other conservative outlets, not against them.

The premise behind based underground was to offer a venue through which we can have real-talk without concern for what Google or Facebook or George Soros or Communist China or anyone else thinks. That includes you all, since I assume if you’re reading this you’re a conservative, libertarian, or conservatarian. You may completely disagree with what I post or how I post it, and that’s fine. I wouldn’t say that I don’t care what you think as we’re always looking for feedback on how to improve, but I will say this. If (when) you find some stance I take that you think is wrong, don’t just dismiss us or anyone else as being unworthy of attention. It’s not just right-leaning news outlets who are too territorial. It’s also patriotic readers who are often too fickle.

I was chatting on Gab with a random conservative who refused to go to Big League Politics of National File (he wasn’t sure which it was and I didn’t investigate) because they wrote a story about how President Trump’s “desk” was an absolute failure. He could have liked dozens of other stories before that one but since they said something negative against Trump (and technically it was an attack against Jared Kushner, but I digress), he’d never go back. Don’t do that, folks. If you’re looking for an echo chamber that perfectly aligns with your worldview, build a chatroom, invite nobody to it, and talk to yourself all day. Otherwise, you’re not part of the solution.

Leftist media generally has no problem promoting each other, which is one of the reasons they’re getting their message out better than conservatives. Right-leaning media needs to be less focused on securing pageviews and more focused and pushing the message regardless of where it originates.

This is my first post in months, but I’ll be posting more going forward. That’s a promise. And a threat.

