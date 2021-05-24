Share the truth















In 1917, Connecticut approved a law that criminalizes “ridicule ” of people based on protected categories such as race and color. It only applies to advertisements.

A century later, prosecutors are wielding it against students for using racial slurs, even online or not targeted at anyone.

The recent arrest of a 16-year-old in Fairfield is drawing fresh scrutiny to the statute, with constitutional scholars calling it flatly unconstitutional and chronically applied to unrelated conduct.

The Greater Bridgeport chapter of the NAACP, however, doesn’t think it goes far enough. President Stanley Lord told Just the News his group is pushing for a law that would impose stiffer criminal penalties than the 30 days in jail allowed under the ridicule law.

“A message needs to be sent to this individual” who posted a racial slur referring to a black classmate, which will also serve as a “deterrent” for other students who might do the same, Stanley said.

On the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, state lawmakers held a hearing on a bill to remove the World War I-era statute from the books, backed by a 20-year-old legislative report that questioned its constitutionality.That legislative interest was prompted by the prosecution of two University of Connecticut […]

