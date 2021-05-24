Share the truth















New York City Mayor reportedly ordered the NYPD to refrain from protecting pro-Israel protesters in Times Square during a scheduled rally. This news comes from a claim made by Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and candidate to be de Blasio’s replacement.

According to Giuliani, members of the NYPD told him that de Blasio specifically and directly ordered them not to protect the pro-Israel rally, posting on Twitter: “We have been told by NYPD that they have been told by the @NYCMayor Office not to protect the pro-Israel rally in Times Square @3pm. We will not be intimidated, we will not back down and we will ALWAYS STAND with our Israeli brothers and sisters! Rally ON!”

We have been told by NYPD that they have been told by the @NYCMayor Office not to protect the pro-Israel rally in Times Square @3pm. We will not be intimidated, we will not back down and we will ALWAYS STAND with our Israeli brothers and sisters! Rally ON!https://t.co/yxC2lu8iAr — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 23, 2021

The Republican candidate did not give more details or reference particular officers, but there’s no reason to doubt it being true. If it is, then it marks another odd choice by de Blasio in how he has handled crime in his city. Last Thursday, fights broke out between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups in the area that resulted in 26 arrests and multiple injuries.

As news spread that there would be no police protection, many pro-Israel groups tried to cancel but people still showed up according to journalist Kassy Dillon. She also posted images of Giuliani speaking at the event.

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son who is running for Governor of NY, is now speaking at the pro-Israel rally in Times Square pic.twitter.com/gxuIpCWmYm — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) May 23, 2021

The Jewish vote is key for any Republican to be able to win in the deep-blue city. With tough competitors lining up on the Democrat side, including former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Giuliani will need to secure as much of the Jewish vote as possible if he has real hopes of sitting in the office his father used to occupy.

According to The Post Millennial:

Photos show Giuliani, son of former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, addressing the crowd in Times Square. He announced on May 18 that he will be running in the 2022 New York gubernatorial election.

Antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks, with the most recent in the city happening on Thursday when Joseph Borgen was attacked on the way to another pro-Israel demonstration. One of the suspects, 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, was arrested and charged over the beating. He has since been released.

“I turned around to try to figure out what was going on and the next thing I knew I was surrounded by a whole crowd of people who proceeded to physically attack me, beat me, kick me, punch me, hit me with crutches, hit me with flag poles,’ Borgen told the Daily Mail on Friday.

Bill de Blasio has no political future. His best prospects are to be a lobbyist or get a book deal like his buddy, Andrew Cuomo. Nevertheless, it’s unthinkable that he would abuse his power in such a way and put lives in danger.

