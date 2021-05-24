Share the truth















The border crisis continues to get worse by the day.

U.S.Border Patrol officials set a new record for single-day apprehensions on Thursday with the arrest of over 1,000 illegal immigrants at the Del Rio Sector in one day.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted the news of a record-setting apprehension of more than 1,000 migrants in a single day.

Breitbart reported :

The chief said his agents also interdicted 27 human smuggling attempts and arrested three convicted sex offenders during the past 48 hours.

One day earlier, Skero tweeted images of a large group of migrants being apprehended near the Rio Grande. Border Patrol defines a “large group” as more than 100 migrants in a single crossing incident. He said Del Rio Station agents see the bulk of the large group apprehensions and apprehended approximately 230 every day for the past 60 days. So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 90,392 migrants — a 337 percent increase over the previous year’s 18,936. Del Rio Station agents just apprehended another large group of over 150 migrants near the Rio Grande. Our Del Rio Station has seen the bulk […]

