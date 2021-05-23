Share the truth















(AP Photo/Chris Carlson) John Staddon is a Duke University emeritus professor of psychology and neuroscience.

That’s an impressive title; but the scholar was recently cut down a notch, by way of his removal from a prestigious email discussion group.

As reported by The College Fix , John was 86’d from the listserv of the Society for Behavioral Neuroscience and Comparative Psychology Division 6 , which is overseen by the American Psychological Association.

Concerning sex, it seems the professor got himself in a binary bind.

Here’s what he posted: “Hmm… Binary view of sex false? What is the evidence? Is there a Z chromosome?” That led to an email from administrators which was republished by the National Association of Scholars.

The article’s title: “ Cancel Culture in the Sciences: A Case Study .”A portion: The division leadership has received complaints about some of the posts that you have sent to the division listserv. I do not want to get into the particulars of the range of complaints over the years, but I will note that a number of members of the executive committee and others have voiced concerns publicly on the listserv in an attempt to make you aware of how readers of the list […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth













