As the ceasefire on Friday night ended the eleven-day hostilities between Israel and the Islamic terrorist group Hamas, thousands of Palestinians held victory processions in Gaza.

The residents of the Hamas-controlled territory screamed “Allahu Akbar” and triumphantly fired shots in the air to mark the end of hostilities which began when Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and other terrorist group started firing rockets on Israeli towns and cities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to rockets from Gaza by destroying missile launch sites and targeting high-level terrorist operatives belonging to Hamas and allied terrorist outfits. Israeli surgical airstrikes decimated the leadership of the jihadi and terrorist groups operating out of Gaza. Hamas’s Gaza city military chief, Bassem Issa, and the PIJ northern division commander, Hussam Abu Harbeed, were among dozens of slain top-tier terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lauded IDF’s success in the counter-terrorism campaign. “Hamas can’t hide anymore. That’s a great achievement for Israel,” he said . “We eliminated an important part of Hamas’s and Islamic Jihad’s command echelon. And whoever was not killed knows today that our long arm can reach him anywhere, above ground or underground.”

With over 600 Hamas rockets landing on Gaza, the Islamic terrorist group emerged as […]

Read the whole story at legalinsurrection.com

