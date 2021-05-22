Share the truth















People gather during a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Tehran, Iran May 19, 2021. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported.

Iran, which does not recognize Israel, supports the Islamist militants of Hamas, who rule the Gaza Strip while President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority controls Palestinian-populated areas of the occupied West Bank.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group fired hundreds of rockets into Israel before Friday's truce, although Israel said its "Iron Dome" defense system had shot down the majority of them.

“Muslim states must sincerely support the Palestinian people, through military… or financial support… or in rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure,” Khamenei said in a statement.

He urged Muslims to demand that their governments back Palestinians.

“All influential elements of (Israel‘s) regime and the criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu must be prosecuted by international and independent courts,” Khamenei said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry earlier said Palestinians had won a “historic victory” over Israel.“Congratulations to […]

