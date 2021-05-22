Share the truth















David Daleiden, a pro-life investigative journalist, arrives for court at the Harris County Courthouse on Feb. 4, 2016, in Houston. (Eric Kayne / Getty Images) It seems pro-life journalist David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress’ legal battle with the abortion industry is far from over.

In 2015, the pro-life media group published a series of undercover videos that showed high-ranking Planned Parenthood officials illegally trafficking the body parts of aborted babies. CMP obtained most of the footage at National Abortion Federation conferences and trade shows, where Daleiden and his colleagues secretly recorded meetings with abortion providers and executives.

The videos allowed people to witness the dehumanizing nature of abortion firsthand, prompting NAF to take action and ensure the public never had such a transparent view of its operations again.

Last month, Judge William Orrick III awarded a permanent injunction to NAF, blocking Daleiden from publishing additional undercover trade show and conference footage. The abortion advocacy group was previously granted a temporary injunction in 2016, but Orrick’s recent decision barred the videos’ release indefinitely.

In addition to concealing Daleiden’s work from the public eye, NAF’s recent actions will likely entangle the pro-life journalist in yet another lengthy legal skirmish.

On Tuesday, NAF filed […]

