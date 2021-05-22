Share the truth















Whether or not Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison has fueled rampant speculation in the American public for over a year due to the vast implications for the Hollywood and political circles the convicted pedophile ran in. There are significant questions still lingering from Epstein’s sudden death in prison in August 2019. Evidence was falsified or destroyed to ensure those questions cannot be readily answered.

Two prison guards who have admitted to falsifying evidence and exhibiting negligence in their duties to check on Mr. Epstein while he was on “suicide watch,” entailing 30-minute checks, will not face prosecution for their crimes. It is the latest display of failure for a criminal justice system where the rich and powerful are shielded from scrutiny for potentially reprehensible behavior; in this case, the possibility of association with underage sex trafficking.

The two prison workers involved in the case, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, admitted to falsifying records, but avoid time behind bars due to a deal with federal prosecutors, the Associated Press reported . As a letter on the plea deal states, they “admitted that they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds.’”

The prison guards also […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













