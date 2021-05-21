Share the truth















Unless you’ve been living under a rock somewhere you’ve probably seen at least one of the video, tweet or article circulating where doctors, political leaders, and celebrities are talking about the ignorance and selfishness of people who are deciding not to get the Covid vaccine.

Here’s one from CNN’s medical analyst Lena Wen. CNN’s Dr. Leana Wen: Make It Clear To People That The Vaccine Is Their “Ticket Back To Pre-Pandemic Life” And Freedom

Here’s another from Jimmy Kimmel Live where doctors present the message that people should shut up and listen to them just because they are doctors, and smarter then us. And, after Joe Biden’s ridiculous remark on Twitter, “The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.” Just like that, the masks have become the new Star of David armband. The message: Those who wear a mask are dangerous and put everyone else at risk.

In a country that’s ruled by politics instead of science, I couldn’t help but tell these people, but specifically the doctors who are making these videos, about how ignorant and uninformed they are about why we choose not to get the vaccine. And that telling us we can take off our masks, which many of us did long ago, will not convince us to get the jab. It will just continue to fuel our beliefs that this is not about safety. It’s about control.

If it was truly about safety these doctor would remember their pledge to the Hippocratic Oath, to do no harm. As doctors they are telling people to take a vaccine that isn’t even FDA approved. A vaccine with RNA strands and viral vectors that have never been tested long term on the human population. In fact, we have no idea what the long term side effects will be.

A doctor’s job is to give patients facts from both sides and allow them to decide what is best for them. Hearing these messages makes me wonder if these doctor’s are bullying patients into getting other untested trial treatments that could have serious potential side effects.

While these medical professionals tell us to “shut up” and get the vaccine. Some brands are literally being pulled from circulation because they are causing blood clots and other strange symptoms like Bell’s palsy. Maybe people aren’t getting the vaccines because they have heard more stories about vaccine related injury and death then they have about people dying from COVID.

These doctors are insinuating that people are selfish to refuse the vaccine even though history shows that previous attempts at making a coronavirus vaccine has failed because they caused “liver damage”, “pneumonia”, and “immunopathologic-type lung disease” in the animals that were involved in the trials. Here are the studies:

These medical experts are endorsing that everyone get a vaccine for a virus whose death rate is similar to that of the seasonal flu, which by the way, is down 95% this year. But, since they are clearly smarter then us, I’m sure they know that and are aware that this information is being collected from a never tested tracking system that was put in place 2 weeks after COVID started infecting people, over a tracking system that was put in place 17 years ago and used up until two weeks after Covid started

These videos and statements lead me to believe that those pushing a vaccine mandate and bullying people to get it, support the mandates by colleges to force students to get the vaccine to go back to school. When the vast majority of these students have a 99.997% chance of survival if they contract COVID-19 CDC shows COVID-19 has high survival rate; doctor still wants to see precautions taken.

We know that the majority of people dying from Covid have 2-3+ chronic illness and are over the age of 70. This entire pandemic we’ve been impeding the future generation for the sake of protecting the old. But, the truth is we’ve never protected either. If we had allowed the young to go out and face the virus, because we know it affects the younger population far less, we could have reached herd immunity naturally. We wouldn’t have to subject our young and healthy to the possibility of risks like blood clots, liver damage, pneumonia and immunopathologic-type lung disease, Bell’s palsy, and blood clots.

As Tucker Carlson said in his address about mandatory vaccines, the strange side effects that many women are reporting about their menstrual cycle changing or starting again after they received the vaccine have not been addressed. More research should be done to find out why this is happening before people are forced to get the vaccine, whether by social manipulation or incentivizing freedom.

These medical professionals must not have researched the study that suggests that after women receive the vaccine their miscarriage rate jumps from 5% or below to approximately 24%. This seems like a lousy “incentive” for the female population with painful heavy periods and even bleeding after menopause. If you’re pregnant you can up your chances of losing your baby preterm from 5 in 100 to almost 1 in 4.

These women are not selfish or stupid to be concerned about what’s happening to their bodies and their unborn babies. In their push to get everyone vaccinated they are sending the message that we should be sacrificing ourselves for the greater good, even if we “don’t see what’s in it for us.” Maybe that’s not the message they are trying to send. But, that’s what we are hearing.

If these doctors want to insinuate that we are selfish for not taking the vaccine, and suggest we are uneducated and stupid, they have the right under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America. But, watching them suggest that people should be given incentive by letting them know it’s their way back to freedom or by trying to coerce and bully people into getting the vaccine without trying to understand their concerns, leads me to believe that they are condoning modern day medical tyranny, and a major violation of our constitutional rights.

You see the thing that they missed when they dismissed us as selfish, uneducated, and stupid is that most of us are not avoiding the vaccines for any of these reasons. In fact, we are informed. We’ve done the research and weighed the risks. We will not take a vaccine just because someone like them tells us we are any of these things for not doing so.

We will not buy into incentives, or verbal abuse, because the truth is we are trying to protect people even if they are too “stupid”, too “incentivized” by corrupt corporations, or have not looked beyond the mainstream for their “education” to see it.

In closing I’m going to leave you with a prediction now that Joe Biden has shown himself for the dictator he really is with his tyrannical directives. People’s concern and hesitancy will not change to excitement about getting the vaccine to toss aside their mask. Those who were willing to wear the mask to appease the powers that be will toss it along with those of us who saw through the propaganda long ago. No vaccine required.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













