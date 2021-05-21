Share the truth















Bill Clark/Pool via AP Sen. Ted Cruz has been on fire lately. His latest take that’s drawing the ire of the left, particularly the left-wing media, centers on an Army recruitment campaign called “The Calling,” which consists of every woke stereotype wrapped into an animated series that is supposed to make the Army more relatable.

What it actually entails is an ad campaign that makes our military look weak and ineffective. Cruz called that out via a comparison with the Russian military, which RedState originally covered some days ago. Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021 To bolster Cruz’s point, here’s a version of the comparison with the Chinese military as well. If you can’t see the videos above, what they essentially consist of is Russia and China flexing their military might, showing men jumping out of planes, tanks rolling through the streets, snipers doing their thing, and just generally showing strength. Meanwhile, the Army ad comes on and it’s a cartoon of a woman getting married to another woman while another girl talks about joining a sorority of empowered women before deciding she wanted to discover […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

