There have been 240 school-aged children who have died in the United States with the presence of a coronavirus in their system. And while any death is tragic, the numbers are within range of a bad flu season, and that’s if we attribute all of those deaths directly to Covid-19, which would be inaccurate. Even the CDC had dropped its direct attribution numbers down from 6% to 5% as far as children who died BECAUSE of Covid-19 rather than those who died with a coronavirus present in their bodies.

Nevertheless, Covid-hysteria has become a challenging psychosis to relieve in the United States and around the world after over a year of fearmongering by politicians, mainstream media, and those addicted to authoritarianism. Some are the wielders of their newfound powers while others are addicted to being under the thumb of authority. The former was put on display in New Hampshire this week when a school board meeting was canceled over mask-free attendees. One mother was arrested.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader:

A Sunday school teacher was arrested at Thursday night’s Timberlane Regional School Board meeting moments after she and several other unmasked attendees showed up to demand an end to a school mask mandate.

The meeting was planned to be held in person at the district’s Performing Arts Center, but board Chairwoman Kimberly Farah quickly shut it down before it began and required that it be held remotely.

“I didn’t want to jeopardize the health of the staff and the students,” Farah said as several Plaistow police officers and state police troopers swarmed inside and outside the auditorium.

The abrupt end to the 7 p.m. in-person meeting happened shortly after Atkinson resident Jackie Wydola watched as police arrested her mother, Kate Bossi, when they entered the building without masks as required by school policy.

“You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss,” Bossi told Sgt. Alec Porter as she was being arrested.

“Come on Sgt. Porter, you know this is wrong what they’re doing to our kids,” one man shouted during the arrest.

“Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You’re not enforcing laws, you’re enforcing policy. That doesn’t matter,” Wydola told officers.

Wydola said that before the arrest her mother “didn’t really have any interaction with the officer. She just walked into the building, and when they realized that she had come into the auditorium they followed her in here.”

She said her mother was the first unmasked person to walk into the building.

Porter declined to comment on the reason for the arrest at the scene, but Wydola, who identified Bossi, said she was told that her mother was arrested for disorderly conduct.

At the heart of the conflict is Board Chairwoman Kimberly Farah, a mini-tyrant who flexes her power over children This evil totalitarian is said to “strut around” reminding people she was in the military and doesn’t need to listen to the concerns of the parents who are there to serve her.

When asked if she felt threatened after the in-person meeting ended, Farah responded, “No, I was in the Army. I do not. I’m quite confident in the fact that I’ve got backups here.”

The arrest and mask mandates are said to be there to protect the children from a disease that is less of a threat to them than the flu. People like Kimberly Farah prop themselves up on the ignorance and fear of others.

