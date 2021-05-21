Share the truth















A California judge threw out murder charges Thursday against a woman who allegedly killed her full-term unborn son by taking methamphetamine while pregnant.

Kings County Superior Court Judge Robert Shane Burns said there was not enough evidence in the case to proceed with prosecution, the Associated Press reports .

The accused, Chelsea Becker, 26, of Hanford, California, gave birth to a stillborn son in September 2019; she was 8 ½ months pregnant, according to The San Francisco Chronicle .

Police said Becker admitted that she took meth three days before giving birth, and the coroner determined that the baby’s death was caused by toxic levels of meth in his body. However, Becker’s attorneys contended that her medical record lists three infections that could have caused the baby’s death, the report states.

Prosecutors said Becker has a history of drug abuse and previously gave birth to two other babies who also tested positive for meth.

Kings County assistant district attorney Phil Esbenshade said he disagrees with the judge and believes there is enough evidence for a trial. Esbenshade also told the AP that the case is about repeat drug abuse and pregnancy, not abortion. Click here to sign up for pro-life news alerts from LifeNews.com […]

