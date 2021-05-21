Share the truth















What many a pundit mistook as a gaffe or unintended malapropism by then presidential candidate Joe Biden, in fact, was a revealing glance through the looking glass into the topsy-turvy illogical worldview of the Democrat Party and their relationship to their abstract truth. It is a worldview worthy of a fantastic tale by Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, a tale full of inverted meaning, fanciful grotesque characters, and meaning that can only be gleaned at an unconscious level like muffled strident music heard through a brick wall or in the interpretation of dream logic. It is a world of funhouse mirrors reflecting back distorted views of reality, where madness and reality meet in a lunatic’s frenzied dance to moon music that only he can hear.

In response to Jesus’ claim that he is “witness to the truth,” Pontius Pilot’s infamously quipped, “quid est veritas?” or in English translation, “what is truth?” As a point of departure, many an epistemological essay begin with that very question – epistemology being a branch of philosophy investigating what distinguishes justified belief from opinion or truth from fiction. In this prepared speech, Biden gave an unobstructed glimpse behind the curtain of what is clearly Democrat casuistry. Behind this opaque screen is a world of well-funded clandestine organizations whose modus operandi is to orchestrate the complete and utter demise of the United States of America as a constitutional republic.

These radical subversive leftist organizations are funded through what are essentially money laundering outfits like the Tides Foundation, set up as a 501(c)(3) and the Emergent Fund, an amalgamation of the Solidaire Network, the Threshold Foundation and the Women Donors Network, who accept money from “anonymous” donors, and such people as revolutionary billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. They make no secret of their subversive intent. The Emergent Fund website declares, “The fund will focus on grassroots organizations in communities of color who are facing injustice based on racial, ethnic, religious, and other forms of discrimination. We will provide resources to defend against what’s coming, and to develop innovative strategies to transform our country.”

There are many more of these innocuous sounding insurgent capital dispensing organizations like ActBlue, the Advocacy Fund, the Ford Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Philanthropy Project, New Media Ventures, Propel Capital, the Bauman Foundation, the Public Welfare Foundation, Compton Foundation and the Arkay Foundation – to name just a few – all of whom dole out funds to radical leftist organizations who labor feverishly to undermine our nation.

In the shadows are organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, Black Lives Matter, The Workers World Party, Color of Change formed by communist Van Jones, Onward Together launched by Hillary Clinton, Indivisible, and Soros’ Moveon.org, to name only a very few. These organizations are able to operate in almost complete obscurity as they are never mentioned or exposed by the leftist propaganda machine, aka the “mainstream media,” whose primary function is to act as an “echo chamber” for the Democrat Party’s ever-changing narrative.

Their primary purpose is to attack those who are viewed as threats to the end goal of fundamental transformation of America and give cover to those carrying out the illicit deeds. Hence, facts become mere tertiary details replaced by pragmatic narratives that serve the ends or ultimately an abstract, malleable truth to justify the ends – the fundamental transformation of America. These narratives are concocted to obscure, deceive, thwart, censor and destroy anyone who stands in the way of this grand scheme.

Just as the Nazis instinctively knew that the world might be morally incensed at the knowledge that they were carrying out the wholesale extermination of the entire Jewish population of Europe, they kept it a clandestine operation; likewise, the Democratic Party instinctively knows that the majority of the citizenry might not be keen on the knowledge that they are carrying out the utter demise of the American civilization as we know it.

For over fifty years now, the encroachment of American society has been accomplished without almost any resistance. Like a slow metastasizing cancer, radical leftist ideology has spread everywhere throughout society from educational bureaucracies – both public and academia, from every single governmental agency including the courts and justice departments to the intelligence and military apparatus, from seemingly almost every corporate boardroom to media outlets and sports and entertainment entities. Not one aspect of American life as we knew it has been spared the scourge of leftist impingement that has thrust upon the populace a radical agenda that they have in no manner advocated.

Through this seizure and infiltration of every societal estate through dedicated, interminable, and deliberate incursion, the left has now commandeered complete control of what Barack Obama refers to as “the narrative.” The manner in which Obama employs the word “narrative” is completely different from a description of real events as a chronicler might utilize for an accurate portrayal. No, this utilization is quite different. The employment of the word “narrative” in this context means a molding of events to bring about a desired and deliberate reshaping of the inherent meaning of a particular event or events.

The most glaring instance is the manner in which an accidental murder of a black perpetrator by a white police officer is turned into a massive event in which an entire society is accused of “systemic racism.” The radical leftist organizations are launched into action to act out, burn down businesses, attack police, and terrorize the general population. Real life events, facts become like clay in the hands of accomplished sculptures who mold, bend and pound the clay into a sculpture that exemplifies their desired preconceived representation which serves an even greater purpose. It is turned into a radical instrument of change that shivers through the entire leftist body politic.

From corporate board rooms that embrace radical Marxist ideology and not only exploit and propagandize this anti-American radicalism, painting propaganda slogans on basketball courts and turning on the American anthem and attempts to strengthen the electoral process, but most importantly, imposing it on their employees through Maoist racist re-education programs that inculcate them in the morally repugnant “critical race theory” ideology. Meanwhile, federal institutions like the DOJ and FBI give cover to these radical, subversive Marxist organizations not only turning a blind eye to their criminal activities, but declaring that burning down cities, attacking police and destroying public property which includes court houses, police stations and invaluable historic statues -is after all, “peaceful protest” and protected by the Constitution.

The traitor, Christopher Wray, inconceivably appointed by President Trump as the assumed Director of the FBI, informed the House Homeland Security Committee that Antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.” After all, it is just a notion that brings a violent group of thugs out every night at the same time, in the same place, in a coordinated attack on the police, destroying public and private property, and terrorizing the general populace in the process. Not a crime to be found there. By that same illogic, one could conclude that that the Bolsheviks, the Sturmabteilung, the Khmer Rouge, and the Gestapo are all ideas, but not organizations. Nothing to see here, folks, move along. Those killing fields are, after all, just a notion.

What is a leftist explication of events, is actually an act of creation, a Brancusi-like rendering that displays a grotesque interpretation of “the truth”, twisted and malformed. Hence, in this radical leftist wonderland, a perplexing, totalitarian, Everwhon, everything is upside down and inverted as through a sorcerer’s mirror. In this transformed Amerika, malleable truths are more prized than difficult facts. In this brave new world, science is no longer a process of discovery by empirical evidence to be challenged by new evidence, but a nebulous domain that serves the State’s nefarious, unchallengeable designs.

We are back to the Dark Ages where a Galileo is persecuted for challenging the established order. A world in which abstract mathematics, science, and Western arts are all accused of inherent racism and bias no matter who created them. Although Bach, Beethoven or Prokoviev never owned a slave, let alone even interacted with a black person, their music is deemed inherently racist because the leftist politburo proclaims it so. Thus, by its very virtue, Western civilization has been judged by these self-proclaimed, ignorant, moralistic adjudicators as irredeemable and so must be demolished.

To challenge such preposterous notions is to bring about certain ostracization, shaming and self-annihilation destruction as every tool is brought into play to do so. What has become known as cancel culture is, in fact, a Stalinist tool so well deployed in all totalitarian dictatorships best described in Koestler’s superlative, Darkness at Noon. A world in which all traces of an individual are scrubbed when they are deemed cancelled, in which the protagonist Rubashov observes of the Stalinist system he supported, “The arbitrary power of the Government is unlimited, and unexampled in history; freedom of the Press, of opinion and of movement are as thoroughly exterminated as though the proclamation of the Rights of Man had never been.”

That darkness is now upon us all. Malleable truths, inexact science, have replaced facts and empirical evidence. One is no longer expected to believe one’s eyes, but to accept without question the dogma as one is told. It is a world where one’s sex is no longer rooted in one’s chromosomes; where you are incomprehensibly deemed racist by the very color of your skin; a world in which 2+2 no longer equals four; where you must see six fingers where there are only five.

These latter-day Jacobins are prepared to put the entirety of Western civilization on the chopping block and decapitate and castrate it just as they have already done with so many irreplaceable historical statues. The destruction of historical monuments was planned years in advance and acts as a harbinger of things to come. The revolution always begins with the destruction of valuable signs and symbols.

One expects that to celebrate their absolute belief in these new abstract truths, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the first to board the maiden flight of a spaceship created under this new math and science; a more highly evolved aerospace engineering liberated from the confining strictures of reason, logic and, of course, from all traces of racism.

