As Conservatives, we’ve been fighting an uphill battle. If we are going to be honest about it, we are forced to because our movement has taken ourselves out of the battlefield over the years. Now that we want to be included again, the Left is doing everything they can to ensure that this does not happen.

Throughout the history of the world, Christians and those with more conservative leadings have been at the forefront of the arts, both music and storytelling. Over the past century, however, that has slowly declined until the last few decades where Christians have completely left the entertainment industry altogether, citing its evil influences as the reasoning.

This has created a vacuum for the sinister globalists to control every venue of influence within our culture. They’ve used this to push their propaganda and change the minds and worldview of millions upon millions of impressionable young minds. Now, we are facing a new America that has been brainwashed since infancy through entertainment that has now rejected God and His morality.

Luckily, some Conservatives and Christians have been waking up to the fact that we have been losing our culture because of our lack of influence within it. Unfortunately for us, the elites that have grabbed hold of Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole are not wanting to give us back any level of influence, which has led to an extreme Cancel Culture.

So if we are not being allowed to re-enter Hollywood, how can we reclaim culture? Do we continue to bang our heads against the wall trying to infiltrate the system currently in place… or do we completely bypass it altogether?

Jacob Airey, the author of the new book The Seven Royals: All Good Things, and former writer for The Daily Wire, explained his position that Conservatives should bypass the system altogether and go straight to the target audience of Conservative Americans. There’s no sense in trying to be a part of system that is rigged against you when you can simply work around them… especially in light of today’s technology and distribution models.

We must engage in the battle where the war is being waged. The means we must get back into the arts. Get creative. Use your talents to influence culture through film, art or music.

During this episode of Freedom One-On-One, Jacob Airey and Jeff Dornik discuss a wide variety of topics pertaining to the entertainment industry and how Conservatives can begin to use this medium to change minds towards conservative and Christian values.

Jacob Airey is an author, nerd writer, podcast host, movie reviewer, and pop culture critic. His first book released was a paranormal novel Cacophony: A Tale Of Faith And Fear. His second novel is a fantasy adventure The Seven Royals: All Good Things. Born and raised in Texas, he currently resides in sunny Los Angeles with his super cute wife.

To check out all of Jacob’s writings, podcasts or to purchase his books, please visit http://studiojakemedia.com.

