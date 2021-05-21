Share the truth















As the COVID-19 pandemic reached U.S. shores and began to spread across the country, it became very obvious to seasoned political observers that deep state powers that be who operate in the shadows and were vehemently opposed to Donald Trump becoming president, saw an opportunity to get rid of him.

Article by J.D. Heyes from Natural News.

They began viewing the pandemic as a political opportunity to saddle a very effective president — effective at bleeding power from the deep state and ceding it back to the people via their representatives — with a “deadly” virus that would wind up killing fantastical numbers of Americans.

As of this writing, there have been some 33.6 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 600,000 deaths, but these figures don’t add up and they never did.

By comparison, for instance, there are anywhere from 40 million to 65 million cases of influenza each year, though that highly contagious virus kills a fraction of that many people — only about 30,000 or so a year.

What’s more, this year we really didn’t have a “flu season,” and we are told that’s because of our masking efforts.

Really? Because that makes no sense; if masks worked for influenza, why didn’t they do a better job of stopping the novel coronavirus?

There’s more. COVID-19, we know, has an extremely high recovery rate. Something close to 99.5 to 99.7 percent of people who have contracted the virus recovered from it. So, how it is possible to have far fewer COVID-19 infections than an average flu season but a far higher death rate from a virus from which humans are highly recoverable?

Simple: It all depends on how coronavirus (and flu, and other) deaths are counted. And that’s where the deep state comes in.

Dr. Thomas T. Siler, MD, writing at the American Thinker, notes it’s time to “demand a recount” of COVID-19 deaths:

America counts COVID-19 deaths differently from other countries. According to Dr. Deborah Birx, speaking at the start of the pandemic, “if someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.”

However, we must acknowledge that there is a difference between dying from COVID-19 and dying with COVID-19. This is a familiar uncertainty for doctors during the winter flu season.

In most states, 40-60% of the people dying of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are elderly persons with multiple medical problems who live in nursing homes. A portion of this same cohort dies every year from the seasonal influenza virus. When that happens, did the flu kill them or was it their cancer, heart failure, strokes, or liver problems? Doctors use their best judgment to fill out the death certificate correctly, but they do not categorize all of them as “flu” deaths.

Siler notes further that the CDC says only 6 percent of people who died with COVID-19 had no other preexisting health problems. Meanwhile, the other 94 percent “had an average of four medical conditions already affecting their health,” he wrote.

He goes on to say it doesn’t mean that just 6 percent of COVID deaths resulted directly from the disease, but it also doesn’t mean that 100 percent of the deaths of people with preexisting conditions were caused by COVID, either.

“Applying that same logic to COVID-19 means that conservatively 25-50% of the deaths labeled from COVID-19 more likely died with COVID-19,” he wrote.

Siler went on to cite a study published in October 2020 in the bulletin of Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law which noted that the CDC, in March 2020, changed the way it began counting deaths from the way it had been counting them for the previous 17 years, and without notifying the public or Congress, as required by law.

The change resulted in a grossly inflated number of COVID deaths, Siler writes.

“It’s true that the COVID-19 infection is a real threat to the elderly with other medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, obesity, etc.) and this group must be protected. Still, parts of our government and media seem to have made a concerted effort to make the SARS-COV-2 pandemic appear more deadly than it actually is,” the doctor noted.

And that lie was used to help get rid of a president no one in the DC deep state liked.

Sources include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













