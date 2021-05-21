Share the truth















The dominoes may be falling a bit faster than many anticipated in the coming weeks as efforts to expose massive, widespread voter fraud had a huge win today in court. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ordered a full digital audit of absentee ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, a place that many Trump supporters believe is the epicenter of election fraud that stole the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

Creative Destruction Media has been covering the hearing all morning and broke the story:

In an ongoing hearing, Henry County, GA judge, the Honorable Brian J. Amero may give access to the plaintiffs (VoterGA.org, Garland Favorito, and another plaintiff) to the physical mail-in ballots in Fulton County, which could show massive election fraud in GA during the 2020 presidential election cycle, and the follow-on runoff that decided control of the U.S. Senate for the Democrat Party, leading to full control of the American government.

In the hearing, lawyers for VoterGA.org described large discrepancies (21%) between the number of ballot batches reported by the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who certified the election, and the number of ballot batches actually provided by court-ordered access in the previous April hearing in the case.

VoterGA.org has been examining the ballot images at a low resolution since the hearing in April, and declared they need the actual physical ballots to understand the number of counterfeit ballots certified.

Fulton County attorneys pushed for a sampling of the ballots instead of access to all of the ballots. They particularly objected to access to physical ballots.

Fulton County attorneys also objected to expert witnesses testifying the number of ballot batches certified by Secretary of State Raffensperger in the previous ‘risk limiting audit’ were significantly different from the actual number of ballot image batches that were provided by state and county officials in court-ordered discovery in April.

Despite objections by attorneys for Fulton County, the judge ordered all of the absentee ballots to be unsealed. Parties to appear at ballot storage location 10am May 28th. Ballots will be scanned at 600 dpi or higher. Protocol to be determined.

The previous audit at a much lower resolution bore fruit as major discrepancies and statistical anomalies were found. At the heart of the shenanigans is none other than “Republican” Secretary of State Raffensperger who has obstructed investigations into 2020 voter fraud from the beginning. His fingerprints are all over this, but for the first time since the election it appears there is hope that the truth can come out.

If voter fraud is discovered through this full digital audit, it will call into question the razor-thin margin by which Biden “won” the election at the last minute. It will also shine a bright spotlight on Raffensperger and others who have been apparently complicit in not only covering up the fraud but possibly in perpetrating it in the first place.

Greater Georgia released a statement approving of the judge’s decision. This is pertinent because the Chairwoman of the group is former Senator Kelly Loeffler. If voter fraud is found in this election, it’s almost certain the election that she lost will also be scrutinized. She and David Perdue both lost to Democrats in the Georgia runoff, handing control of the United States Senate to the Democrats:

BREAKING: Judge Brian Amero has granted a motion to unseal and inspect Fulton County Absentee Ballots from the 2020 election. This is a big step toward restoring transparency and confidence in our elections. Full statement from @GreaterGeorgia below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lwKiMOF5to — Uncle Sam 🇺🇸 (@Sam_Of_America) May 21, 2021

According to The Epoch Times:

David Sawyer, a forensics expert, testified for the petitioners. He said he identified a discrepancy in the number of batches that were received by petitioners and the number that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office listed as having been examined in a risk-limiting audit.

He told the judge that direct access to ballots would be best “because that’s the original evidence, and that’s the best evidence.”

It’s never a good idea for patriots to get their hopes up about the 2020 election. Correcting it is still a longshot, but we’re a bit closer today than we were yesterday, so there’s still hope.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













