President Joe Biden began screaming words in the middle of his address on anti-Asian hate crimes Thursday. He yelled out, “we lie” when we “let hate flourish.”

“I’m being literal. We have a document that says ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal,” began Biden.

“Every time we’re silent, every time we let hate flourish, we make a lie of who we are as a nation!!!” he started yelling.

“I mean that literally!!” he added.

Then he whispered in a strange way.

Asian hate crimes take place in a few cities, mostly New York and San Francisco. And they are overwhelmingly committed by black people. One crime by a white man that included several Asian women was over sex, not race.The law is a fraud, trying to make it seem as if there is a wave of Asian hate crimes committed by white supremacists. I dare you to find white supremacists in New York City or San Fran.Watch his bizarro speech: Biden randomly starts shouting in the middle of his remarks on Asian “hate crimes” pic.twitter.com/UNCdbQftoS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2021

