Being properly informed on the facts can be a full-time job these days given that we all are constantly inundated with propaganda from the national socialist media that only gives one side of the story. You have to seek out the facts from pro-freedom, conservative sources that will at least admit to having an opinion instead of pretending to be ‘objective’.

The video is from a recent Glenn Beck Broadcast on a recent Rasmussen/Heartland poll that shows that conservative media sources were more likely to get the facts right than those who watch the propaganda broadcasts of the Collectivist News Network aka CNN or the Mostly Socialist National Bovine Channel aka MSNBC.

Referencing the Dunning-Kruger Effect will help explain why our “friends” on the anti-liberty left are so smug in the assumption that they are better informed. It’s relatively easy to stay in an echo chamber of authoritarian socialist propaganda, with pings to confirmation bias acting like electronic anesthesia.

Couple this with the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect and you have a recipe for a misinformed society. The most infuriating aspect in all of this is that leftist authoritarians always start out from an assumption of moral and intellectual superiority when neither is warranted.

It is always a good idea to see what everyone is saying, even when both sides sound like they are on different planets. The key difference is that when you are surrounded by one viewpoint of the national socialist media and stay within that bubble you have no idea that you could be wrong.

Anti-liberty leftists don’t even realize that their authoritarian media sources are hopelessly biased.

Perhaps this is Why Facts and Logic Fail to Break Through the Mental Shields of America’s Left. The old saying is that we don’t know what we don’t know. For many of the anti-liberty left, they haven’t even attained that little bit of wisdom. Even though they think of themselves as mentally and morally superior, to those who don’t make such foolish assumptions.

