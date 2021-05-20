Share the truth















An estimated 10 million Americans take immune suppressive drugs to quell autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, Graves’ disease, inflammatory bowel disease. Over $1 billion of immune suppressive drugs are sold annually to control symptoms of these body-against-itself autoimmune diseases and to prevent organ transplant rejection. These vulnerable patients were supposed to be screened by a doctor before inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines. But they have been indiscriminately immunized.

True, RNA vaccines don’t expose these patients to actual viruses like common vaccines do. Antibodies are produced by genetic stimulation of antigens rather than by a viral particle. But there is question whether the vaccine will adversely affect these patients and take them on a hell ride, or worse.

Data in this report

In this report, readers need to distinguish flu data from COVID-19 data; and COVID-19 infection from COVID-19 vaccination data; and COVID-19 infection and/or immunization among immune compromised organ donors, the latter group being of greatest concern.

Works for the flu

The current advice for patients with autoimmune disorders is that vaccination against the flu will still produce some immunity among patients with autoimmune diseases. Medically immune- suppressed patients are advised they can safely receive flu shots […]

