North Yorkshire Police Jessica Brennan has been jailed for heinous crimes against children when they were still known as Allan Brennan.

North Yorkshire Police released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Jessica Brennan from Harrowgate, Yorkshire, who was “Allan Brennan at the time of offending” but now identifies as a woman, had preyed on school-aged girls between 1998 and 2016.

This week, York Crown Court had handed Brennan a notional 22-year sentence after being convicted of five counts of indecent assault, sexual activity with a child, another five counts of sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, another assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual assault.

Brennan, a father of two, should serve at least half of that sentence before being released on licence. The 54-year-old predator will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Rebecca Prentice of North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate & Craven CID branded Brennan a “vile and dangerous paedophile”.

Local newspaper the Harrogate Advertiser detailed how York Crown Court had heard that one of the children Brennan had sexually assaulted was just four years old, while another was subjected to abuse for a […]

