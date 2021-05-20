Share the truth















In the segment below on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson asks, “Where is the conversation about the treatment of COVID-19?”

Article from Children’s Health Defense.

Carlson interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough, consultant, cardiologist and vice chief of medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. McCullough is known for being one of the top five most-published medical researchers in the U.S.

McCullough published his first findings on how to stop COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the American Journal of Medicine in August 2020. Today, his work remains the most downloaded and utilized paper during the pandemic from the American Journal of Medicine.

McCullough, who has treated many COVID patients, told Carlson there’s “been a global oblivion” to the idea of treating patients with COVID-19. There are effective outpatient treatments, said McCullough, including monoclonal antibodies such as Regeneron and intracellular anti-infectives including hydroxychloroquine.

McCullough said:

“What frustrated me, was in the media cycle, all we heard about was reducing spread, and then later on vaccination. We never actually heard about treating sick patients.”

Had there been more of a focus on treating sick patients, said McCullough, early treatment could have prevented up to 85% of COVID deaths. Instead, he said, there’s an “incredible suppression of early treatment in the medical literature” for COVID.

McCullough highlights the “Surgisphere scandal” in which The Lancet published a fake paper by a sketchy U.S. company called Surgisphere that falsely implied hydroxychloroquine could harm people hospitalized with COVID.

The Lancet issued a retraction, saying only that it couldn’t verify the data, but it didn’t apologize or explain how the paper was published, or the influence it may have had globally on the early treatment of COVID, McCullough said.

Watch Tucker Carlson’s segment here:

