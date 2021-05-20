Share the truth















With the signing of the Trump Administration’s Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries, a new era of peaceful coexistence appeared to have come to fruition in the Middle East.

Now, with the worst reoccurrence of Hamas rocket terror in years, that hopeful regional future for Israel appears to be in doubt, and former Vice President Mike Pence attributes much of the blame for the current situation to the “direct result of the weakness shown by the Biden administration from its first day in office.”

In an op-ed written in the National Review, Pence argues that the “Trump-Pence administration opened the door to a future of peace in the Middle East founded on our strong and unwavering commitment to the state of Israel” while “President Biden and congressional Democrats have abandoned unambiguous support for our ally Israel, emboldened our enemies, and turned their back on the policy that yielded historic peace deals in the Middle East.”

Pence noted that the Trump Administration made America’s commitment to Israel “crystal clear” to the world by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

By doing so, the way forward for […]

Read the whole story at www.gopusa.com

Share the truth













