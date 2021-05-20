Share the truth















This Revolutionary Air Cooler for Under $90 is Selling out in the United States Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed a lawsuit against Lubbock, Texas on Monday after the city declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance that seeks to outlaw abortions.

The ordinance was passed by local voters earlier this month over the opposition of City Council members who warned it would cause a costly legal fight, the Texas Tribune reported .

The lawsuit seeks to stop the abortion ban which would reportedly take effect on June 1.

The city, in a news release, said it would “vigorously defend this ordinance and looks forward to presenting that defense in court.”

However the abortion ban couldn’t be enforced by the government unless the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision gets overturned, and would instead rely on potential family members of aborted fetuses suing the provider of the abortion,according to The Tribune .

The federal lawsuit , filed by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services, argues the threat of a lawsuit would put “great” risk on health-care providers.“Even if they were to successfully defend against a civil suit, the litigation costs from the barrage of civil lawsuits encouraged by the ordinance […]

