Share the truth















For years we’ve covered the heinous crimes committed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups across the country. They have engaged in violence, destructions, and subversion of law and order. But as bad as their antics are, the recent resurgence of anti-Semitic attacks from Pro-Palestine groups have usurped their fellow radical leftist domestic terrorist groups in both frequency and severity.

These attacks have been more than taunting with bullhorns, a la Black Lives Matter, or spraying hateful graffiti on buildings like Antifa. They are hunting and attempting to harm, maim, or even kill any Jews they can find. And they’re doing it in front of law enforcement as if declaring they own the streets.

Jews are getting mobbed by anti-Israel activists in NYC. pic.twitter.com/SaSjj6i1lH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 20, 2021

That’s New York City. Here’s West Hollywood:

Antisemitic abuse in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/QX6vqBHwuA — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 19, 2021

These incidents are not isolated. Reports are coming in from nearly every major city in America as anyone who appears to be Jewish is attacked. Despicably, mainstream media is turning a bling eye, hesitant to say anything negative about these groups which seem to be “spontaneously” popping up everywhere As CBS Los Angeles generically reported yesterday:

Authorities are investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove restaurant late Tuesday night was a Jewish hate crime. The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs.

…

One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

This wave of violence coincides with Israel’s attempts to defend its own people from a maelstrom of attacks by Hamas coming from Gaza. And as anticipation of further attacks from Lebanon and Syria heat up, there seems to be very little chance for peace in the very near future. This can change on a dime; Israel is always ready for an equitable truce if Hamas will come to the table. Right now, Hamas is still pushing their attacks which tells us they haven’t run out of rockets just yet. When they do, they will demand “peace” and take credit for being the initiators of the cease-fire.

Mainstream media is doing their part to support Hamas and Pro-Palestinian groups by covering it all up. According to Newsbusters:

Over the course of the week, there were numerous stories about “pro-Palestinian” (essentially pro-Hamas) mobs gathering around the country to “protest” the ongoing conflict in Israel devolving into wild hunts for Jewish Americans. And despite the fact these heinous acts were incited by the Hamas sympathizers in “The Squad,” none of the attacks were given airtime on ABC, CBS, and NBC’s morning and evening newscasts.

Instead, they were all ticked off that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was defying President Biden’s calls for a cease-fire against genocidal terrorists.

“Despite President Biden’s call to deescalate today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the operation will continue, tweeting, ‘Until its goal is achieved, to restore peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel,’” whined foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab on CBS Evening News.

But what the networks didn’t want their viewers to know about, was how roving mobs of Palestinian extremists were on the prowl for Jews to attack.

The narrative coming from the left is similar to their support for BLM and Antifa. They claim to denounce violence while giving de facto encouragement through rhetoric on social media and kudos behind the scenes. And just like so many radical progressive groups on college campuses across the nation, individual leftists are regularly blaming the Jews for what’s happening in the Middle East as well as the injuries they’re suffering in the United States.

It’s no surprise that Black Lives Matter fully supports Hamas, the Pro-Palestinian domestic terrorist groups in America, and the violence that’s being perpetrated against Jews. According to David J. Harris:

The reason that BLM supports Hamas is the same reason that snakes won’t bite Democrats, professional courtesy. It’s really no surprise that a domestic terror organization would give their wholehearted support to another terrorist group. But, when the “woke” wears off BLM will be ostracized for all of the acts of terrorism they have rained down upon this country.

The movement is bound to fail because by looting and burning businesses they are taking those who were sitting on the fence trying to decide which way to go are getting knocked to the other side because of the violence. Winning over the hearts and minds is worth so much more than headlines displaying the violence you create wherever you go.

It'[s ironic. BLM insists that police target Blacks for death and they attribute it to racism. But look at all the recent attacks on Asians. Their assailants are mostly Black. And now BLM is joining with anti-Semites. Both of those facts scream racism. Let’s face it, all racism is evil and you cannot ever justify racism no matter how woke you think people are.

Black Lives Matter said:

Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 17, 2021

“Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ).”

There is nothing righteous about the violence being committed by these Pro-Palestinian groups against American Jews. It’s despicable that so many leftists support these groups and endorse the bigotry they permeate across the nation.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













