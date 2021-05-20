Share the truth















Photo credit: Daily Mail

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren, the Daily Mail revealed .

Louis Freeh also spoke with then-VP Joe Biden in 2016 to “explore with him some future work options” that included Hunter Biden.

Freeh, who served as FBI Director under Bill Clinton and George Bush, ran a consulting firm with very corrupt clients who ended up being charged with crimes.

According to the Daily Mail, Freeh’s clients included the “now-jailed Malaysian prime minister who stole billions of dollars from his country and a Romanian real estate tycoon convicted of bribery.”

Freeh brought up the idea again a month later – and mentioned that he was working for the then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who was in the midst of a scandal over one of the world's biggest financial frauds, and was later sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020. 'I would like to talk with you and Dad about working together next year,' Freeh wrote to Hunter. 'No doubt both […]

