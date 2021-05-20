Share the truth















Dr. Scott Atlas, a former White House coronavirus advisor, is back and speaking out against the so-called “medical experts” at the CDC saying that they are “consistently inconsistent.” He says that medical experts like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are distorting the data so much that they are no longer relying on the science, they’re denying the science. He calls them “pseudoscientists” and that they’ve been exposed as “nonexperts” for their inconsistencies and distortions of the data.

He is now concerned that the mixed messages have created a “tremendously damaged, fearful public”, some of whom will need psychological help to undo the damage.

Dr. Atlas, in contrast to Dr. Fauci, has been consistent from the beginning because he has relied on science.

Laura Ingraham asks Dr. Atlas about the new push to vaccinate children as young as 5. He says that children who are at high-risk should get vaccinated, but healthy children are at […]

