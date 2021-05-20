Share the truth















Diversity is just another word for less white people.

Somehow, our military’s devotion to eradicating the number of white males involved in TRADOC will make us safer, more secure, and a greater beacon for democracy. [ TRADOC hosts ‘game changing’ diversity and inclusion training , Army.Mil, May 5, 2021]:

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s diversity office provided training necessary to effectively advise commanders in areas of diversity and inclusion, and to make a better, more inclusive workplace for everyone.

The training, called the “Game Changer” training, was hosted April 26-30 here at Jacobs Conference Center for Army equal opportunity advisors.

“We’re a force multiplier. We can come into an organization and help the commander build a stronger team and explain to them why it’s important to have diversity,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Hissim, TRADOC equal opportunity program manager. “We didn’t have much diversity and inclusion training before, but with this course, we are now better equipped to advise our commanders in this area.”

Hissim said that since diversity is a new requirement in the Army People Strategy, many EOAs did not have the skill set to meet the requirement. TRADOC’s solution was to host training […]

