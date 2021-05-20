Share the truth















On April 9, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of the Countering Extremism Working Group, which would “receive information from both internal and external Subject Matter Experts,” who would serve as consultants. It is aimed at setting up a monitoring system like you see in China.

It is filled with radical, anti-American players, and Joe Biden just welcomed the anti-Christian hate group Southern Poverty Law Center to the group. Of course, he did. The newly-minted communist lover Joe doesn’t plan to reverse course or work with Republicans.

THE CEWG IS A NICELY ATTIRED GROUP OF REVOLUTIONARIES

While they aren’t wearing revolutionary attire or carrying guns, don’t mistake what they are. The Biden Countering Extremism Working Group is itself an extreme-far-left group of “race-baiters, and anti-American miscreants. The ACLU and NAACP are Marxists. A few examples of who their members are follow:

Ali Soufan is a Qatar asset. He’s on the list, of course.

Emgage is notoriously anti-Hindu. It was formerly Emerge USA. Emerge USA has held events at terror-links mosques. Instead of shutting down terror-tied mosques, they’re catering to them. As for SPLC (and the ADL), it is an anti-Christian, anti-Christian hate group and has been discredited. There are a […]

