On Tuesday, President Joe Biden travelled to Michigan, where he praised Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) as “honorable” despite the fact that backlash is continuing to grow over her use of a private jet on a secret trip to Florida. Biden Praises Whitmer

“You’ve got a backbone like a ramrod,” Biden said of Whitmer while speaking at the Ford Motor Company’s Dearborn electric vehicle plant, according to Deadline Detroit .

“You’ve got a brain as big as anybody in the business. And you’re so honorable,” he continued of the Democratic governor. “It’s a delight to know you. As I’ve said to you before, I’ll come campaign for you or against you, whatever will help you the most.”

Whitmer is up for reelection next year, should she decide to run again. Whitmer’s Private Jet Scandal

Whitmer’s faced a series of scandals over the past year, with the latest revolving around the details of her secret trip to Florida. Whitmer initially claimed that her trip was strictly “personal” to visit her ailing father, who owns a property in West Palm Beach.

“I’ve said everything I am going to say about my trip to go check on my father,” Whitmer told a reporter last week […]

