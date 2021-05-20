Share the truth















A public policy analyst contends First Amendment concerns will make it difficult for Joe Biden’s Pentagon to implement a plan to monitor the social media conversations of members of the military.

As part of the Biden administration’s plan to crack down on domestic extremism, the Pentagon intends to launch a pilot program to screen the social media content of members of the armed forces, with the goal of intercepting what it considers “extremist” material. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made it clear in early April he was taking immediate action to counter extremism in the military – and toward that end was establishing the Countering Extremism Working Group.

Abraham Hamilton III is general counsel and public policy analyst for American Family Association . During an appearance Wednesday on American Family Radio, he said the First Amendment still applies to military members.

“That’s why we have so much litigation when the military tries to crack down on the religious freedom of some of our military members; [and] the same is true concerning the freedom of speech,” the attorney explained. “And the military, the Pentagon in particular, is aware of this because they’re considering using a private company to do the monitoring as opposed […]

