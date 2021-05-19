Share the truth















This constant propping up people shot by police as some sort of hero has got to stop. We are making heroes out of villains and villains out of heroes. If you haven’t read my previous article “God is Dead” then I suggest doing so, because this article is a bit of a rabbit trail from that one.

In the recent months there was a trial for Derek Chauvin regarding the death of George Floyd. I’m not here to discuss what was done within the trial as right or wrong, but rather how the moral society has been reacting to it, and how it leads me to believe we are a nation that is falling more and more away from our biblical foundations, and more into a nation that attempts to create its own moral code.

George Floyd served 8 jail terms on various charges, from trespassing, to theft. The dude was shoveling drugs into his mouth as the cops were arriving on the scene, for yet another crime of attempting to use counterfeit cash.

That’s not even the worst of it, Floyd has also been charged with aggravated robbery after posing as a water department worker to get into a woman’s apartment and then shoving a handgun into her stomach as her 7 year old child watched. This is your hero.

Daunte Wright had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a firearm without a permit, another case for aggravated robbery by pointing a gun at a woman’s head for $820. This is your hero.

Rayshard Brooks was convicted on four accounts, including false imprisonment as well as cruelty to children. He was then killed for taking the taser off the police officer and brandishing it as a weapon. I could keep going, but I think you get the point. These are the Left’s Heroes.

Nancy Pelosi was recently filmed praying to George Floyd and thanking him for his sacrifice, which feeds even more into the narrative of how deranged and disgusting the left has become, when you start propping up people like this as heroes or as gods, they become looked at in a light of admiration from the youth that live within their communities.

Children who live in impoverished parts of the nation tend to not have father figures within their lives, this leaves an open hole within themselves that needs to be filled. The left is actively trying to fill that hole with deranged evil men and shaping them to look like heroes in the eyes of young men. As these young men start finding these monsters as role models within their communities they begin to focus on how these men lived their lives and start to emulate that behavior.

Of course crime is going to skyrocket when you prop up people as George Floyd as role models for young men. The black on black crime is some of the worst in this nation and the left is actively pushing those numbers to get higher and higher by propping up criminals as admirable human beings.

As per my previous article, when you eliminate God from the nation you eliminate scripture as the moral foundation of the communities and are left with mankind acting as gods. Therefore this leaves them free to place anyone on any pedestal at their choosing.

As scripture states we are running closer and closer to Isaiah 5:20 “Ah! Those who call evil good and good evil, those who put darkness for light and light for darkness, those who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” Just as we are doing in America right now, as we fall away from Scriptural morality we have begun to lift those who preform evil upon pedestals of righteous morality, and the communities will pay the price.

Therefore we must lift up those men and women who are admirable, then men and women in uniform who adhere to the laws and sacrifice themselves for mankind. We must lift up those who are willing to not only take on the responsibility of themselves, but also the responsibility of their families and their communities.

We must lift up people like Thomas Sowell, Tim Scott, Ben Carson and others to the black communities and show them that what the left has been teaching them is a lie. That there is more potential to you than being some gang banger, that you have the potential to become one of the greatest doctors or philosophers to have ever lived, or that you can run for office and make real changes within your communities.

We must show these young men that to be a criminal is not he apex of life. That there is more to life than self gratification and they themselves can take on the responsibility of themselves to become something more and share that ambition with the rest of the world making not only your community a better place but this country a better place.

The woke left may not think that you’re capable of preforming such feats from the depths of poverty, but I know as do many on the right that you have the power to become something more than a criminal, that you have the individual power within yourself to become something worth admiring. Someone who is moral and just, someone who can change the world using the power that you have within yourself. You live within the freest country of the world, take up that responsibility and act like it.

-The Shoe

