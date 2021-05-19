Share the truth















Way back in 2004, Joe Biden admitted he made up a story about having coal miners in his family. This is another bad joke from him. He’s on video laughing it up on The Late Show about the lie.

Just days ago, Biden was in Detroit to tout electric vehicles as the next best thing. At the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, he lied to the crowd telling them his "great-grandpop" was a coal miner. Biden is lying He admitted this was a lie back in 2004 on the Daily Show, where he said he just made it up https://t.co/gbVhXS4jXQ pic.twitter.com/rhOUfaIePd — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) May 18, 2021

“I swear…”

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

