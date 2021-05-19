Share the truth















Former President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House during an event with U.S. mayors on January 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump released a fiery statement on his website Wednesday following reports that the probe into the Trump Organization is now a “criminal” investigation.

“I have just learned, through leaks in the mainstream media, that after being under investigation from the time I came down the escalator 5 ½ years ago, including the fake Russia Russia Russia Hoax, the 2 year, $48M, No Collusion Mueller Witch Hunt, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and others, that the Democrat New York Attorney General has ‘informed’ my organization that their ‘investigation’ is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a ‘criminal’ investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” Trump wrote.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” the former president added in the statement .

The statement came in response to a Tuesday night statement released by New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

“We have informed the […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth













