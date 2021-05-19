Former President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House during an event with U.S. mayors on January 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump released a fiery statement on his website Wednesday following reports that the probe into the Trump Organization is now a “criminal” investigation.
“I have just learned, through leaks in the mainstream media, that after being under investigation from the time I came down the escalator 5 ½ years ago, including the fake Russia Russia Russia Hoax, the 2 year, $48M, No Collusion Mueller Witch Hunt, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and others, that the Democrat New York Attorney General has ‘informed’ my organization that their ‘investigation’ is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a ‘criminal’ investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” Trump wrote.
“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” the former president added in the statement .
The statement came in response to a Tuesday night statement released by New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
“We have informed the […]
