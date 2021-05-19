Share the truth















The reaction of the COVID cult to the dropping of the virus spreader edicts is strangely reminiscent of the episode in the original series of Star Trek entitled “The Return of the Archons”. In it, the crew of the Enterprise discovers a planet where the people act like automatons because they are controlled by a computer. In the climactic scene, Captain Kirk and Spock convince the computer to self-destruct leaving the enforcers to seek the guidance they no longer receive from ‘Landru’.

The video is of Tucker Carlson talking about anti-liberty leftists of the COVID cult going through the same machinations. As many have said, it would all be amusing if this didn’t have any severe implications on our freedom and common sense civil rights.

It is also quite ironic that their keeping the virus spreaders in place means that they are metaphorically ‘dropping the mask’ in that they are showing everyone this was always about politics and only about ‘science’ when it just happened to coincide with their goals.

Many are still wearing their self-imposed muzzles, unwilling to think for themselves. Even those who equated virus spreaders to wearing shirts and shoes were forgetting the fact that these restrict breathing.

Anti-liberty leftists are still unwilling to let go of the last vestiges of authoritarianism brought on by the pandemic panic knowing that most of us are sick of all of this. Some are only keeping their virus spreaders out of societal momentum. What is truly going to be amusing is when it all inverts and most are mask-less and it’s the authoritarians who are making themselves known to all.

This is why we call them virus spreaders

One last note in all of this, the video cited a randomized clinical study on cloth masks and found the:

people who wear cloth masks are at quote, “higher risk” of viral infection than people who don’t wear cloth masks. The masks turned out to be completely ineffective. In testing, cloth masks allowed the penetration of 97 percent of vapor droplets. But actually, they were worse than — they weren’t just useless, they turned out to be dangerous. They were literally vectors for disease.

“Cloth may become damp and contaminated, posing an infection and self-contamination risk.” So it turns out, people who wore the kind of masks MSNBC anchors plan to wear on airplanes were more likely to get the flu, to get infected, than people who weren’t wearing the mask. That’s amazing.

[Emphasis added]

So rather than offering protection from viral infections, these masks effectively have the opposite effect. Perhaps, we should consider ALL of the evidence instead of silencing that which we politically disagree with. Along with the expedient of not forcing people to wear something potentially bad for their health.

