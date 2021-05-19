Share the truth















Dear Friends,

The Media, Democrats and Liz Cheney continue to push “The Big Lie” that the 2020 election was without controversy, corruption or fraud

We have already uncovered enough to question the results:

** Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline

** VIDEO: Regent University Election Integrity Conference — TGP’s Jim and Joe Hoft Release Exclusive Content – Also: FULL CONFERENCE VIDEO

** HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Windham, NH Audit Results Show Ample Evidence that Voting Machines Favored Democrats, Are Not Reliable and Cannot be Trusted Democrats stole the landslide election from President Trump. We were convinced of this in November. We are more convinced of this today. To prove this to America, we are currently investigating the audit in Arizona and other states. Please support the Gateway Pundit, by donating to The Justice League of America – legal and investigations fund – with whatever you can spare, by donating below, and I promise to keep investigating the 2020 election. ** Click here to donate on GiveSendGo Democrats are trying to stop us. This week a DOJ official said they […]

