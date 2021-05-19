Share the truth















Chinese Catholic worshipers hold candles as part of the holy fire at an Easter mass at a government-sanctioned Catholic church on April 3, 2021, in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images) Some years ago I met a pastor in China who’d been arrested on numerous occasions by communist authorities. Two things I will always remember about that pastor: his fearlessness and his packed bag.

The bag was packed with a change of clothes and a blanket. It was packed for prison. He was ready to go. His church was growing, new people were coming to faith in Christ and he was excited about the blessings his church was experiencing. The “price” of those blessings, he knew, was persecution; a price he would willingly pay. Thus, the packed bag.

I thought of that dear pastor recently when I read of the arrest of another Chinese church leader, Elder Zhang Chunlei of Ren’ai Reformed Church in Guiyang, currently imprisoned awaiting trial for alleged “fraud.” He is one of many Christians in China paying a high price for choosing to place loyalty to Christ ahead of loyalty to the Communist Party.

Like the pastor I met years ago, Elder Zhang was prepared for persecution. He […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth













