AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta “People are tortured mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, legally, and spiritually,” Jacob Lang wrote to his dad . He has been in a federal jail since he was arrested on January 16 for his part in the mostly peaceful demonstration at the Capitol on January 6.

“I’ve been in solitary confinement for a hundred days now and haven’t been convicted of any crime with no end in sight,” he continued.

Lang is accused of assaulting a Capitol police officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. As per a text message received by his mother, Lang was reportedly locked in an empty cell with no toilet paper, chair, or blanket for 14 hours after being accused of advising other Capitol protestors to not take a plea deal.

Shockingly (or not), members of the left’s darling street militias, BLM and antifa, have seen a different side of the “system.” People arrested for rioting, looting, burning federal buildings, and assaulting police officers are seeing little, if any, time behind bars. Roughly half of those arrested for federal crimes have had their charges dropped. Most are granted bail and many have had their bail paid […]

