Share the truth















Joe Biden John Kerry Materials on Hunter Biden’s laptop lift the veil on not just his attempts to trade on the family name, but an entire universe of relatives of the rich and powerful chasing scraps, a Daily Wire review found.

The famous names went especially far overseas, where denizens seemed to assume that like in third world countries, the relatives of American royalty were royalty.

They also include a motley crew of obscure American scions, such as the nephew of notorious mobster Whitey Bulger.

Among Hunter’s close associates were Joe Biden’s brother “Uncle Jim”; Chris Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry; and Devon Archer, Heinz’s college roommate who went on to become an adviser to Kerry’s presidential campaign.

In 2014, Hunter and Archer joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

In announcing Hunter’s appointment, Burisma wanted to emphasize that he was the son of the vice president, but Hunter cautioned them, “I think it’s much more effective to let people draw their own conclusions or give it to them on background… If they want to be more subtle they could say something like Mr. Biden served as Honorary Co-Chair of then 2008 Obama-Biden Inaugural Comm.”Hunter, […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













