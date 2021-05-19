Share the truth















Hunter Biden has used his name and his connections to execute dozens of unscrupulous deals on five continents.

The Daily Wire has released an extensive list of Hunter Biden’s backwater and sometimes suspect deals worldwide where Biden frequently flaunted his family name and supposed connections to power to enrich himself. In Mexico, Ukraine, Zimbabwe and elsewhere, Hunter Biden engaged in dozens of deals in oil, railroads, mining and more while the entire time being gripped by crack addiction.

In the emails, Hunter Biden and associates seem to enjoy free access to Obama administration officials, including ambassadors and State Department Officials. “Mr. Ambassador – Hope you had a nice time on the boat. I just wanted to confirm our meeting tomorrow,” Hunter wrote to the United Arab Emirates ambassador in 2012. The meeting was set to include oil executives Hunter Biden had business with.

Hunter was engaged as a “middle man” in an oil deal with Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man. Photos show Hunter and Aleman Magnani, billionaire and former Mexican governor, at the White House in 2014. Biden wrote in an email to Magnani’s son, saying, “I haven’t heard from you since I got you a mtg for Carlos and your […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

