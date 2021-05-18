Share the truth















Word that President Biden “supports a ceasefire” between Israel and the Israel-denying Hamas (May 17) indicates that the terrorist organization has read Biden right — that he will, eventually, pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu to halt the campaign to put a stop, once and for all, to aggression against the Jewish state by Hamas. That includes likely support by Biden for a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire demand, possibly with threats of sanctions and war crimes trials thrown in for anti-Israel measure.

Consider how a re-elected President Trump would have responded to the Hamas aggression. First, it is more likely than not that Hamas would never have thought to launch thousands of missiles against Israel — and over a private dispute over property rights in Jerusalem, no less — with President Trump in the Oval Office. Hamas likely knew that it would never find aid and comfort for restarting a military conflict with Israel with Mr. Trump the American president.

But should Hamas have been so rash as to attack Israel during a Trump presidential tenure, the message it would have gotten from the Trump White House would have been: “You started this round of combat; now deal with the […]

