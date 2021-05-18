Share the truth















Since the French Revolution, leftists have been at odds with Christianity, which they see as a hindrance to man’s true nature — which, usually, is to engage in perverse activity and have totalitarian governments. To put lipstick on this pig, leftists attack the Church for being anti-science and invariably point to Exhibit A (through Z): Galileo Galilei, who was tried as a heretic in 1615 for claiming the Earth rotated around the sun, rather than vice versa. The irony is that, today, the leftist Church of Science is fanatically banning as heretical anyone who dares states the truth about human biology.

In Scotland, which was one of the bastions of scientific Enlightenment, Abertay University in Dundee is formally investigating Lisa Keogh, a student, for daring to say that only women have vaginas and that a 32-year-old man who became a so-called “transgender women,” would be stronger than the average woman because of his decades of testosterone: Keogh told The Times of London that she had been taking part in a video seminar about gender feminism and the law when she raised concerns about biological males who identify as “transgender women” competing in mixed martial arts. When Keogh first heard about […]

