Ed Calderon is a legal immigrant to America who has seen it all regarding the border. He was a police officer in Tijuana, Mexico, for twelve years and fought the smugglers and cartels.

His interview with Shawn Ryan is chilling. Calderon talks about how it was like a beacon went off when Biden came into office. The illegals knew it was their chance to cross and make it to America. He goes on to discuss how sex trafficking and drugs are a booming business right now.

Calderon considers the cartels a terrorist organization that overran the government in Mexico. He says the US needs to recognize right now that Mexico is a "failed state" that doesn't have control of its border. Transnational cartels are "here" in the US targeting cities to distribute drugs to the streets.

Ultimately, Calderon says it’s up to the American people to demand accountability from the government. He says Americans should ask where funds for the “drug war” at the border are REALLY going. With Biden also robbing money from the US Healthcare fund to use to take care of […]

