“I think we can pull this off,” Cooper replied.

Check out what the Daily Wire reported :

In a list of desired compensation, Hunter specified that Beau would require “500+” to work as a law partner, noting that he had medical bills. Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer.

Cooper is the founder of an investment firm called Eudora Global and CEO of an “international online gaming enterprise” called Ocho Global. He was also “founder of SimmonsCooper Andrew, a law firm that specializes in complex, high-value litigation,” a professional biography says.

Before Beau became attorney general of Delaware, Beau’s law firm worked with Cooper’s on asbestos lawsuits. As Senate Judiciary Committee member, Biden blocked reform of asbestos lawsuits, the Madison Record reported.

In 2010, Cooper entered into an agreement with Hunter’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners. “Eudora agrees to partner with Seneca on various projects dealing with both domestic and international transactions. On such projects, Seneca will receive 25% of Eudora’s share of equity in said projects. Seneca agrees to utilize it’s [sic] wide array of knowledge and relationships to aid the projects to the best of it’s [sic] ability,” the agreement said. In 2011, President Barack […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

