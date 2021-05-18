Share the truth















Dr. Anthony Fauci is the slipperiest politician of all time. He makes Bill Clinton look like he’s made of sandpaper while making Nancy Pelosi seem honest relative to Fauci. His constantly changing rhetoric may never catch up to him, at least in the eyes of “normies” who still get their news from mainstream media. None of the big outlets will cover the complete reversal he made today, one that absolutely contradicts his own testimony before the Senate just two months ago.

On March 18, he told Senator Rand Paul and the world that “Well, let me just state for the record that masks are not theater, masks are protective.”

Paul was asking him why he wore face masks even after being vaccinated, and more importantly why he was telling everyone else to do the same thing. Fauci became indignant about having his immense expertise questioned by a United States Senator (who happens to be a trained doctor as well). After all, he’s THE Dr. Anthony Fauci. NOBODY may question his authority, right?

Today, he finally acknowledged that he was lying when he said it wasn’t theater. In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Fauci was asked about how things have changed now that the CDC lifted their face mask guidelines for vaccinated people. It’s important for Fauci to change his tune as the White House now believes face mask freedom is the pathway to get more people vaccinated. Conveniently, Fauci contradicted his own Senate testimony.

“Well, you know George, I’m obviously careful because I’m a physician and a healthcare provider,” he said. “I am now much more comfortable with people seeing me indoors without a mask. I mean, before the CDC made the recommendation change, I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals.”

So, in other words, it was theater. He didn’t want to contradict the mask recommendations the CDC was giving, albeit erroneously if we look at Texas. But he’s been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, so by his current understanding which is practically identical to his understanding before (not to mention his understanding when he testified before the Senate), he should have been able to take the mask off two weeks or so after getting vaccinated. He confirmed this later in the interview this morning.

Dr. Fauci admits his wearing masks indoors despite being vaccinated was based on imagery, not science: "I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low." pic.twitter.com/UdJdhHvoR0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

“But being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” he said. “And that’s the reason why in indoor setting snow, I feel comfortable about not wearing a mask because I’m fully vaccinated.”

Do not take this as an indication that we’re supporting vaccines any more than we support face masks. These “vaccines” are not what they seem. Not by a longshot. As we’ve documented thoroughly here, there are clear indications that the vaccines are less effective at stopping the spread of the virus than anyone’s admitting. Moreover, they appear to be potentially dangerous to those receiving them.

Here’s the video from today as well as two months ago:

Did Anthony Fauci lie in sworn Senate testimony when he said masks are not theater? His statement today seems to indicate his wearing a mask after getting vaccinated was and always has been theater. Which is it, Doc?

