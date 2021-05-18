Share the truth















From Greg Burt/CFC

SACRAMENTO – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and State Sen. Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco) have teamed up on a bill making its way through the legislature to decriminalize streetwalkers hanging out on street corners.

Wiener, who wants to make prostitution legal, says California police officers shouldn’t assume scantily clad women hanging out on street corners and talking to men driving by in cars are involved in prostitution.

“Arrests… are based on an officer’s subjective perception of whether a person is ‘acting like’ they intend to engage in sex work,” Wiener said in a press release. Senator: Protects trans people who walk and dress ‘in a certain way’

“Our laws should protect the LGBTQ community and communities of color, and not criminalize sex workers, trans people and brown and black people for quite literally walking around or dressing in a certain way.”Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes this characterization and says the “underlying root” of the “loitering with the intent to commit prostitution” law is to “target sex buyers who seek to exploit.”In his letter of opposition to SB 357, Villanueva explained the current loitering law, approved by […]

