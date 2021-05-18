Share the truth















On Monday, President Joe Biden warned that Americans who decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will “end up paying the price.”

Biden welcomed the fact that that coronavirus deaths are at the lowest level since April 2020, down 81%. Cases are also reportedly down in all 50 states. Biden announces COVID cases are now down in all 50 states for the first time since the pandemic began. But he warns states with low vaccination rates may see cases go up “Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” he says https://t.co/usuAnHiZmp pic.twitter.com/5SvGCnlBwZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2021 RELATED: Stacey Abrams Claims Recount Of 2020 Ballots In Arizona Is ‘A Continuation Of The Insurrection’ Biden Warns Unvaccinated

But Fox News reported that Biden worried this progress could be thwarted if many refuse to get vaccinated.

“I can’t promise that it will continue this way,” Biden said. “We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that many flareups could occur.”

“But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them,” the president said. Sign up to receive the latest political news, insight, and commentary delivered directly to your inbox.

