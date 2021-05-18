Share the truth















In Arizona, a bill, Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 1044, is now being considered as a potential ballot initiative that voters will decide in 2022. SCR 1044 would provide in-state college tuition to illegal aliens.

David Jaroslav of the Federation for American Immigration Reform noted that voters “previously banned in-state tuition along with other taxpayer-funded public benefits for illegal aliens when they approved Proposition 300 in 2006.”

Jaroslav explained what this resolution would do if voters ended up approving it in 2022: If a majority of the voters approve it, in-state tuition rates would be authorized for anyone including illegal aliens who have lived in Arizona for at least two years and graduated from a state high school, the GED equivalent or home school. In-state tuition in Arizona averages approximately $12,000 a year while the out-of-state rates can be upwards of $36,000. On March 4, 2021 the Arizona Senate passed SCR 1044 on a 17-13 vote. Three Republicans Senators joined (Paul Boyer, Tyler Pace, and T.J. Shope) Democrats in passing this bill. Although the bill floundered for a bit in the House, it was eventually passed on May 10 by a vote of 33-27. Four Republicans, Michelle Udall, Joel John, David Cook, […]

